PPP won’t recognise gov’t’s legitimacy after September 18th

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday gave notice that if government fails to hold general elections by September 18th, the opposition party would ignore all of its claims to legitimacy after that time.

“Let me make it clear… as to how we will see the government after September 18th and that is that it ceases… [the government] will be a usurper and cannot claim (doctrine of) necessity, because it will be self- imposed,” Jagdeo told a press conference.

“We are making it clear that the government doesn’t have any legitimacy [then]. As a matter of fact, constitutional rule stops on that day in Guyana,” he added. Jagdeo expressed disappointment that nearly one month after the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) made its ruling on the December 21st no-confidence motion that was passed against the government, the Cabinet still had not resigned in keeping with the Constitution…..