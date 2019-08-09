Rose Hall fire leaves woman homeless

A Rose Hall Town, Corentyne fire on Wednesday has left an elderly woman homeless, after the two-storey wooden and concrete house she took care of was completely destroyed.

Bhagwanttie Peters, 54, of Lot 13 Sabsook Street, Rose Hall Town, explained, that she lit a coil and left it in the downstairs bedroom and moments after proceeded upstairs after which she saw flames emanating from the lower flat. “The fire start pick up big and me run go call neighbour”.

She said, the coil caught onto the bed which was in the room and resulted in the fire…..