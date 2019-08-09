Shopkeeper sentenced to one year for having shotgun, ammo without licence

Ricoldio Kyte, the 31-year-old interior shopkeeper who pleaded guilty to two charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition last week, was yesterday sentenced to one year in jail. The charges against the Festival City resident stated that on July 30th, 2019, at Melongy Landing, Cuyuni River, he had in his possession a 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun as well as two live 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

When asked by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday if he was maintaining his guilty plea, Kyte said yes. Attorney George Thomas, who represented Kyte, asked the court to consider a suspended sentence, while saying that his client would have only bought the firearm and ammunition after he was robbed due to the fact that police do not frequent the area. Prosecutor Adunni Inniss, after listening to the defence, requested that the minimum sentence be imposed due to the fact that Kyte did not waste the court’s time…..