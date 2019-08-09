Taxi-driver, passenger freed of gun charge

A taxi-driver and his passenger have both been found innocent of a firearm possession charge.
Jason Augustine and Mark Bobb-Semple walked out of the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus free men after she found them not guilty of the charge that on October 12th, 2018, at Croal Street, Georgetown, they had a 9 mm pistol in their possession without having a firearm licence at the time…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments