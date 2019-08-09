Two men jailed over Rupert Craig cocaine bust

Two of three men charged with the possession of over 12 pounds of cocaine last year were yesterday sentenced to three and a half years in prison after they were found guilty of the crime, while the charge against their co-accused was dismissed after a city magistrate found that he had been none the wiser about the drugs.

Aundre Singh, 57, and Clifford Gouveia, 60, were also fined $11,722,200 after Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus found them guilty of possession of cocaine for trafficking. The third accused, Oneal Charan, was released after the magistrate found him not guilty of the crime.

Last year, the three men were jointly charged with having 5.582 kilogrammes of cocaine (equivalent to 12.3 pounds) in their possession on October 3rd, along the Rupert Craig Highway…..