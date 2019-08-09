Guyana

West Point-trained GDF officer eager to lead

Britany Van Lange
Britany Van Lange

Commander-in-Chief, President David Granger, presented Lieutenant (Lt) Britany Van Lange with her Instrument of Commission on June 27 last, solemnising her status as an officer of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Trained at the United States Military Academy (West Point), Lt Van Lange began her military career as an officer cadet on the Guyana Defence Force Standard Officer Course 48 (SOC48), a release from the GDF said yesterday.

The release said that the young officer credits her short GDF officer cadet training with preparing her for BEAST, a boot-camp type of orientation to the US military…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana

Shuttered Pomeroon coconut factory rejects gov’t report that it resumed operations

By

All eyes now on court, GECOM

By

Albion sugar workers halt strike after meeting with management

By

Comments

Trending