West Point-trained GDF officer eager to lead

Commander-in-Chief, President David Granger, presented Lieutenant (Lt) Britany Van Lange with her Instrument of Commission on June 27 last, solemnising her status as an officer of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Trained at the United States Military Academy (West Point), Lt Van Lange began her military career as an officer cadet on the Guyana Defence Force Standard Officer Course 48 (SOC48), a release from the GDF said yesterday.

The release said that the young officer credits her short GDF officer cadet training with preparing her for BEAST, a boot-camp type of orientation to the US military…..