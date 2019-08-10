Albion sugar workers halt strike after meeting with management

Workers from the Albion sugar estate, who engaged in strike action on Thursday, resumed work yesterday after having a discussion with the management.

The workers were protesting issues relating to changes in the estate’s weekly production targets, hours of work and increase in wages, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) said in a statement yesterday.

On Thursday, the first scheduled day of harvesting of sugarcane for the second crop, workers from all the gangs of the Albion Estate downed their tools, which severely affected operations at the estate, GAWU said. According to the union, the workers are calling on the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to address an increase in wages…..