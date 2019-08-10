All eyes now on court, GECOM

With neither the government nor opposition budging from their positions in relation to the holding of general elections, all eyes will now be on the High Court which will issue a ruling on house-to-house registration on Wednesday and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) which will meet on the day after.

A meeting yesterday between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo ended with both sides maintaining their “existing positions” though they have agreed that GECOM is central to the elections process.

President Granger, who expressed the hope that GECOM Chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh will communicate to him the Commission’s position within a week, described the understanding with Jagdeo as a “zone of convergence.”….