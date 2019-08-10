Constitution for National Mining Syndicate unveiled

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday charged the National Mining Syndicate to demonstrate sound administration and operational practices as the Constitution for the gold miners’ body was officially unveiled.

Speaking at the event at the Umana Yana yesterday morning, Trotman recalled that the establishment of the mining syndicates by his ministry was done in response to the overwhelming interest shown by Guyanese in entering the industry and earning an honest living, despite lacking knowledge, access to viable mining lands and equipment.

The syndicate initiative was therefore created to provide an opportunity for the ministry to respond to the pleas of small miners by introducing a model that will encourage collaboration and also bring order to artisanal and small scale mining practices by allowing groups of like-minded Guyanese with similar goals and aspirations to work together. Several mining syndicates have since been established as well as an overarching National Mining Syndicate Inc…..