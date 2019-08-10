Guyana

Court revokes Cuban woman’s bail on overstaying charge

-after forged document presented to magistrate

Yeney Batista Vilalba

Days after being granted bail on a charge of overstaying, a Cuban national found herself back behind bars yesterday after a city court was notified that a forged document was used to support her case for her release.

Yeney Batista Vilalba appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday and was read a charge which stated that she overstayed in the country. She had been granted permission to stay in Guyana for the one-month period of January 4th to February 4th of 2019.

In seeking bail for Vilalba, her attorney had told the court that she had applied for an extension of her stay…..

