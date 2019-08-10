Courts, Courts Optical now open at Giftland

Courts and Courts Optical customers can now access the two stores at the Giftland Mall after a branch of the furniture giant and its affiliate eyewear firm was opened there yesterday.

Thus far, this is the ninth Courts store and its fifth Courts Optical store to be opened around the country. Among attendees at the opening ceremony at the Turkeyen-based mall were Director of Manufacturing and Marketing in the Ministry of Business Hans Dominic Gaskin, the President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nicholas Boyer, and the Managing Director of Unicomer Guyana, Clyde De Haas…..