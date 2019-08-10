Guyana

East R’veldt labourer on attempted murder charge

Trillon Peters
An East Ruimveldt labourer was yesterday charged with attempting to murder a fellow villager, whom he allegedly stabbed about his body.

Trillon Peters, of 664 East Ruimveldt, was not required to plead to the charge, which states that on May 14th, at East Ruimveldt, with intent to commit murder, he wounded or inflicted grievous bodily harm upon Ovid Barrow.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that on the day in question, Peters confronted Barrow and in the ensuring argument he whipped out a knife and stabbed Barrow about his body. Barrow was later rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted…..

