Guyana

GTUC urges gov’t, opposition consensus on governance

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has called for political cooperation to set parameters for governance in the current aftermath of the passage of the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the government.

In a statement issued yesterday, the labour organisation noted reports that the APNU+AFC government has established modalities on how it will function in the post no-confidence environment.

It said this is consistent with the July 12th written ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which declared that government has a “caretaker” status as a result of the passage of the motion on December 21st, last year. “While this effort to set parameters for government in this period is encouraging, we await a consensus from both Government and the Opposition, for it is clear by now to all that consensus is difficult for both parties to agree to,” the GTUC, however, said…..

