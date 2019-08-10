Main access to Kamwatta Hill blocked by stuck truck

The main road to access Kamwatta Hill, at Mabaruma, in Region One, has been blocked for over five days after a truck owned by a contractor for the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), which was carrying a rig, got stuck on the thoroughfare.

Henry Morris, Toshao of the village, yesterday told Stabroek News that the blockage has restricted movement to and from the village.

He related that the village council has to use an alternative route, which is located two miles away from the main road, to transport persons who are in need of medical attention. From this location, residents will be able to access public transportation…..