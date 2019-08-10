Miner accused of stealing $1.8M in raw gold

A miner was asked to post $200,000 bail for his release yesterday after being charged with stealing over $1.8 million worth of raw gold.

Oliver La Rose, 28, of Lot 546 Diamond-Grove, East Bank Demerara, appeared in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday, where he denied the theft charge.

It is alleged that on August 6th, at Mahdia, he stole eight ounces of raw gold, worth $1,872,000, which was the property of Joseph Maloo…..