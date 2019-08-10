Muslim scholar denied bail while awaiting appeal of child rape conviction

Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali, who has been sentenced to 45 years behind bars for raping a nine-year-old boy, has been denied a bid for his release on bail pending an appeal of his conviction.

His application was presented yesterday by attorney Glenn Hanoman before acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire.

The attorney sought to advance that his client suffers from certain medical ailments, which the prison service is unable to adequately address.

Counsel also advanced that his client had not been given a fair trial…..