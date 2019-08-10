Only six cataract surgeries done last month at ophthalmology hospital

While thousands of persons around Guyana are waiting to undergo surgery to treat cataracts at the National Ophthalmology Hospital in Port Mourant, Corentyne, Region Six’s Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephens has informed the Regional Democratic Council that a defective microscope has limited the facility’s work. As a result, only six cataract surgeries were done last month.

Regional Chairman David Armogan raised the matter at this month’s statutory meeting, held on Thursday, after citizens alerted him to their concerns.

Zamal Hussain, Chairman of the region’s Health Committee, told Armogan that he was informed that “Six cataract surgeries were done last month and the centre is working to do other surgeries beside cataract.”….