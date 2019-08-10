PNCR hails gov’t’s promotion of indigenous languages

On the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which was observed yesterday, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has expressed pride at the efforts of the governing coalition to preserve and use various indigenous languages for public information.

The day, which was celebrated under the theme “Indigenous Languages”, marks the first meeting in 1982 of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations.

“As a partner in the current coalition government, the PNCR is proud of the progress and development that is taking place in….communities, especially in the area of education and public information,” Minister of State Dawn Hastings-Williams declared at the party’s weekly press conference yesterday…..