Porous border, limited manpower hinder monitoring of suspected illegal crossings

A porous border and limited human resources hamper lawmen and immigration officers from addressing the suspected illegal movement of Haitians across Guyana’s territorial boundaries, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix has said.

He told Stabroek News on Thursday that with a number of unofficial crossings on the eastern, western and southern borders of Guyana, persons can easily make their way to another territory.

Felix was asked what is being done to address the suspected illegal movement of Haitians across Guyana’s borders, mainly at Lethem, which is located in close proximity to Brazil. Stabroek News has previously reported that Haitians, after arriving here, move rapidly to exit the country via Lethem…..

