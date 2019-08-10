Seven-year-old burn victim travelling to US for treatment

Shaniya Persaud, the seven-year-old who was severely burnt about her body in a fire at her Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home, is scheduled to travel to the United States this morning for emergency medical treatment.

Persaud has been accepted to the Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Texas, where she will be treated free of cost.

Due to the severity of her burns, she has to be transported via an air ambulance at the cost of US$40,000, which is equivalent to more than $8 million in Guyanese currency.

The cost is being covered by the Rotary Club of Demerara and the non-governmental organisation- Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA)…..