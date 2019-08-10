Guyana

Shot murder suspect remanded on gun, ammo charges

Marlon Bradley
Marlon Bradley

Marlon Bradley, the murder suspect who police say was shot after firing on ranks during attempts to arrest him, was charged yesterday with unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition, while his lawyer complained that lawmen had denied the injured man medical treatment.

Bradley, 34, a suspect in the murder of Guyhoc Park mechanic Reginald Atherly, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown, where the two charges were read against him.

It is alleged that on August 4th, at Cornhill Street, Stabroek, Bradley had a .32 pistol without a firearm licence. It is alleged, too, that on the same day and at the same location, he had eight .32 grounds of ammunition in his possession without a firearm licence in force at the time…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana

Seven-year-old burn victim travelling to US for treatment

By
Main access to Kamwatta Hill blocked by stuck truck

Main access to Kamwatta Hill blocked by stuck truck

By
GTUC urges gov’t, opposition consensus on governance

GTUC urges gov’t, opposition consensus on governance

By

Comments

Trending