Shot murder suspect remanded on gun, ammo charges

Marlon Bradley, the murder suspect who police say was shot after firing on ranks during attempts to arrest him, was charged yesterday with unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition, while his lawyer complained that lawmen had denied the injured man medical treatment.

Bradley, 34, a suspect in the murder of Guyhoc Park mechanic Reginald Atherly, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown, where the two charges were read against him.

It is alleged that on August 4th, at Cornhill Street, Stabroek, Bradley had a .32 pistol without a firearm licence. It is alleged, too, that on the same day and at the same location, he had eight .32 grounds of ammunition in his possession without a firearm licence in force at the time…..