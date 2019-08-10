Shuttered Pomeroon coconut factory rejects gov’t report that it resumed operations

Fat Boy Ventures Inc, the Pomeroon coconut factory fined $1 million for polluting and which subsequently decided to shutter operations, yesterday rejected a government report that suggested that it had reopened.

“We…wish to confirm that our processing facilities remain closed, and regrettably farmers’ crops continue to spoil with little to no demand for them, contrary to the recent Ministerial outreach and subsequent press releases by the Department of Public Information which indicated, falsely, that ‘…the livelihood of 3,000 coconut farmers is no longer in jeopardy as the Government has decided to allow the country’s largest coconut water facility to continue operation…’,” a statement from the company said.

It added that it does not know for how long the situation will continue and said it is working to come into compliance with environmental regulations…..