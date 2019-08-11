174,000 registered by GECOM

Guyana

After three weeks, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been able to register approximately 174,000 persons as part of the contentious national house-to-house registration exercise.

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told Sunday Stabroek in an invited comment yesterday that the process is moving relatively smoothly in all areas of the country.

Asked specifically about the rate of registration in interior locations, including access to Indigenous villages, Ward noted that no complaints have been received…..

