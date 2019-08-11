Gavin Mendonca to ‘Folk it up’

With a grant from the Guyana Fund for Cultural and Creative Industries (GFCCI), local musician Gavin Mendonca plans to release a series of folk albums, which he hopes will contribute to the preservation of Guyanese culture and heritage.

In an interview with Sunday Stabroek, Mendonca expressed his elation at being one of the beneficiaries of the GFCCI grant and said he is happy that government has placed a bit of focus on the creative industry.

“Any attention given to the creative industry is greatly appreciated. More should be given. Guyana is so rich with culture that it is one of our most valuable resources, which is also severely overlooked. Many of these creative projects being completed through this grant can make a huge impact on society, but will still be hindered by the lack of modern copyright laws in the country – this should be dealt with ASAP. The government/leaders should come to a point where they understand the importance of intellectual property rights and how it could either hold back, or launch our creative industry into cultural significance,” he added…..