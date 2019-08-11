Housing planned for Venezuelan immigrants in limbo

The Ministry of Citizenship is still to source finances to develop the areas identified in Region One to house Venezuelan immigrants.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix on Thursday told Stabroek News that the project has been delayed since it is capital intensive. He stated that at this time, he could not say when the project will start.

In March, the minister had identified Papaya Centre as one of the areas designated for housing to accommodate the continuous influx of Venezuelans into the country.

During a National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee meeting, he had said that a special committee was being set up to explore the option of transforming the Papaya Centre into a migrant facility.

The United Nations International Organisation for Migration was also seeking permission to renovate and upgrade an abandoned hostel at Kumaka, Region one to house migrants.

Further, Felix said they are still to identify a possible location to relocate those remigrant Guyanese and their families who are squatting on the foreshore at Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara. He stated that the process to identify a location has started but to date they have not been able to identify a suitable location.

In February, at least five families who lived in Venezuela were squatting on the foreshore.

The families had told this newspaper that they opted to reside on the reserve as they had no other option. The heads of the households indicated that it had been difficult to find jobs and provide for their families.

They noted that the little they earned from part-time jobs covered only their food bills.

Five families were reported to have taken up squatting on the Nonpareil foreshore after fleeing from the crisis in neighbouring Venezuela.