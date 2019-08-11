Jordan credits Ganga for Baroda’s reversal on pullout

Government’s lobbying for the Bank of Baroda to remain in Guyana may have influenced it to stay and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says that it is likely to see many future rewards with first oil on the horizon, a number of foreign companies opening businesses here and no international bank offering competition.

“We approached, via the Governor of the Bank of Guyana (BoG). I had asked him to find out the reason why the bank was pulling out and the environment with Guyana. We asked the Governor to use whatever persuasion to show them why they should stay,” Jordan told this newspaper.

“We would play a role, generally, in these instances where something like that could send the wrong impression… We didn’t offer anything beyond that Guyana is a good place and the outlook would outweigh anything negative,” he added…..