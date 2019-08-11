Guyana

Millions lost as mystery fire destroys police commander’s home, vehicles

The burnt remains of Superintendent Crystal Robinson’s Stewartville home.
Acting Commander of ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands) Superintendent Crystal Robinson suffered millions of dollars in losses after a fire of unknown origin destroyed her Stewartville, West Coast Demerara house and three vehicles yesterday morning.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that the fire, which started around 12.30 am, eviscerated the two-storey wooden and concrete building within minutes. Nothing was saved.

The windows and part of the roof of one of a neighbour’s house were also damaged by the fire.

The house, located at Lot 154 Back Street Stewartville, had been occupied by Robinson, her two daughters, her seven-year-old granddaughter, and a family friend…..

