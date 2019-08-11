Ministry eyeing year-end completion of East Coast road widening project

The East Coast Highway road upgrade and widening project is currently 71 per cent done and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Technical Services Manager for roads at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Nigel Erskine has disclosed.

Erskine gave Sunday Stabroek an update on the project, which extends from Better Hope to Belfield on the East Coast corridor.

On the current status, Erskine said that the physical progress of the overall project stands at 71 per cent completion and includes both the four-lane and two-lane sections…..