New La Parfaite Harmonie police station to be opened within a month

The recently constructed La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station is expected to be commissioned within a month, Deputy Commi-ssioner of Police Nigel Hoppie told residents of the West Bank Demerara community yesterday. During a community engagement, Hoppie revealed that the station will be fully manned by more than 30 officers. “There will be 29 ranks headed by an inspector, one sergeant, six corporals and 11 constables. We already have the sub-divisional officers who are here and his number is one that would have to be given to you so that he can be contacted,” he was quoted as saying in a Department of Public Information (DPI) report.

According to the report, Hoppie also called on residents to play their role in keeping the community safer by partnering with the officers. Bids for the construction of the station, initially pegged at $63 million, were received in May last year. It was also highlighted during the engagement that when the station is opened, youth groups will be formed that will work directly with ranks…..