South Rupununi council alarmed at ‘illegal’ river dredges in Kuyuwini River

At least two river dredges are operating illegally in the Kuyuwini River in Region Nine in areas that were declared no mining zones, according to the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC), which has expressed alarm at the destruction being caused to the largely pristine area by the gold mining operations.

Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennison told the Sunday Stabroek when contacted that the agency is aware of the dredges in the river and had issued “citations” previously. He said that the issue is a reoccurring one and is still being addressed by the GGMC.

SRDC Chairman Nicholas Fredericks told the Sunday Stabroek that the grouping, made up of indigenous leaders and representatives from across the South Rupununi, is calling on the GGMC to swiftly address the situation. He said that based on information gathered, two “draggas” are currently engaged in mining operations up the river beyond the fourth parallel of the latitude mark. There is reportedly a directive that forbids riving mining south of the fourth parallel.

According to Fredericks, some months ago, GGMC officers served cease work orders to one of the mining operations in the Kuyuwini River but to their understanding, the dredge remains in the waterway and they believe that mining operations are continuing. He explained that they have noticed fuel trucks travelling through the villages transporting fuel to at least one of the operations.

GGMC officers on June 14th, he said, served cease work orders on the dredge owner, who is a well-known miner.

“When they went to [the] dragga to issue the removal order, one of our monitors accompanied the GGMC officers and there was evidence of them operating. The dragga is working and mats were filled with mud indicating they were working,” Fredericks said.

After the order was served, the businessman, who reportedly renewed his mining claims earlier this year, indicated that he would have to source approximately 40 drums of gasoline to move his operations from the area where it was operating at the time.

“Right now we are in contact with GGMC to see what is going on there… we have heard that they are still continuing to operate,” the SRDC chairman said. He noted that with the operation continuing, gold is being extracted.

He said that from the time they noticed the construction of the dredge in the river last December, they registered their concern with the GGMC and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman. In the communications received from Trotman and GGMC, Fredericks said, it was indicated that the authorities cannot intervene and stop the construction of the dredge since there is no law that allows for such action.

“The construction of the dragga began in December and we started to ask questions and we checked on whose operations it is… We found they have the permits, so [we] wrote to GGMC and Minister Trotman for them to intervene and [they] said they cannot do anything about the construction of the dragga because there is no law to stop the construction of the equipment,” Fredericks recounted.

He further related that when they observed the dredge moving up the river, contact was established with Trotman and the GGMC and “it was indicated no permission will be granted for mining operations beyond the fourth parallel.”

In addition, Fredericks said that they have also received reports of another dredge working further down the Kuyuwini River, approximately 125 miles from Parabara.

“…There is another operation that is further down, 125 miles [down the] Kuyuwini River from Parabara. Fuel is being transported to the area and if they can carry fuel…they are landing somewhere on one of those South communities and take the fuel to the operations,” Fredericks added.

Dennison told the Sunday Stabroek that the presence of dredges operating in the river is on the GGMC’s radar.

He said that within the last few months, visits were made to the area and citations were issued to operators. He added that they have indicated to the SRDC that permits will not be granted to miners to work in areas where mining is not permitted. He reiterated that the matter is still being addressed by the GGMC and they have been responding to concerns raised by the SRDC.

Dennison, however, said that they cannot to impose sanctions on operators who are not found in breach of the laws. He emphasised that persons found to be in breach of the laws will have the necessary actions taken against them and their operations.

The GGMC head related that they have consulted with the operator when he visited the GGMC’s offices and areas that were off limits to mining were communicated to him.

Meanwhile, Fredericks said from his observation, at least 17 miles of palm trees were wiped out from the river since the dredge has been operating there. This, he said, indicates a negative environmental impact since it is not trees alone that are destroyed but habitats for wildlife.

SRDC executive member Kid James questioned why the GGMC is allowing mining operations in areas where the regulatory agency is unable to work. His remarks were made in reference to the newly discovered mining operations down the river from Parabara.

“Mr Dennison claimed recently that miners are not abiding by the mining regulations and this is what we keep telling GGMC and asking what is happening here. Why would you sell claims to areas that you cannot access or have your people go into and monitor and do your work? Why?” James said.

“The track records of dragga and what they have done doesn’t mesh with the plan of the country’s green state development plan. That is why we would like to see they stop river mining in accordance with the order,” James stressed.