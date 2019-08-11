Truck removed from Kamwatta access road

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) contracted truck that got stuck along the main access road to Kamwatta Hill, at Mabaruma, in Region One, was removed yesterday morning, according to Toshao Henry Morris, who said traffic in and out of village has since returned to normal.

Henry told Sunday Stabroek that the contractor, working with GWI, was able to remove the truck. A backhoe was transported to the area on Friday night and used to help remove the truck. “The truck was removed this morning and I have noticed buses and other transportation coming in and going out of the village,” he said.

The road was blocked for almost a week after the truck, which was transporting a rig, slipped off of a temporary bypass that was created to facilitate the construction of a bridge…..