AFC seeking renegotiation of Cummingsburg Accord before elections – sources

Discussions at an Alliance For Change (AFC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday focused on a prime ministerial candidate for the next elections and the revision of the Cummingsburg Accord between it and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), sources say.

“The NEC met to discuss the launching of their campaign with the APNU and key among those discussions were the renegotiation of the Cummingsburg Accord because it expires next year and the announcing [of the prime ministerial] candidate,” a party executive told Stabroek News following the meeting. The Cummingsburg Accord underpinned APNU’s and AFC’s joint contesting of the 2015 general elections which saw the coalition defeating the PPP, which lost power after 23 years.

Another party executive said that the AFC wants the issue of the Cummings-burg Accord renegotiation settled early – before general elections are announced – and because it expires next year. “It has worked well and we feel that it should be dealt with before we go into campaign mode,” the source said…..