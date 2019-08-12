Guyana

Efforts being made to ensure house lots applications addressed

-Ferguson tells Tiger Bay residents

Sueann Gibbons speaking (DPI photo)
Residents of Tiger Bay in the western part of the city were yesterday told that the government is attempting to ensure that house lot applications are addressed.

This was stated by Minister in the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson, according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Ferguson told Tiger Bay residents that every effort is being made to ensure that house lot applications are addressed as priority is being placed on the backlog of applicants…..

