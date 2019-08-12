Gov’t stalling on polls due to fear of losing power

Over seven months after his yes vote on a no-confidence motion led to the defeat of the government, former parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud says that the APNU+AFC administration is stalling on holding general elections because it knows it will lose power.

Nevertheless, Persaud is calling on Guyanese to be patient as he thinks that government is doing itself more harm than good by delaying.

“Granger and his people just cannot bear the thought of losing power…but there is nothing they can do to stop that… the coalition is dead… because the AFC has nothing to offer,” he told Sunday Stabroek…..