Graduates from regional science, engineering programme now over 150

Graduates from the Caribbean Science Foundation’s (CSF) science and engineering programme now number 152 since 2012 and 10 will begin studies at the Massa-chusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) this fall.

CSF, a non-profit organization promoting science and technology in the Caribbean, announced yesterday that more than 150 top science and math students from the Region – including Guyanese – have now graduated from its flagship programme, the Student Programme for Innovation in Science and Engineering (SPISE).

Aside from MIT, SPISE graduates are also attending many of the world’s other top universities including Harvard, Stanford, Princeton, Yale, Dartmouth, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, University of Toronto, McMaster University and the University of the West Indies (UWI)…..