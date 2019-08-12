Hauraruni Village main access road for rehab

The main access road for Hauraruni, along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, is to be repaired, according to the Department of Public Informa-tion (DPI).

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock met yesterday with residents of the small community, located about a mile off the Linden Highway.

During the meeting, he committed to taking the issues raised to the respective ministries and agencies but several matters were resolved on the spot…..