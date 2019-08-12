Guyana

Man hospitalised after shot during altercation on High St

A man was yesterday shot on Hadfield and High streets in front of the Ashmin’s building following an argument with another man. Neither individual has been identified.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) for medical attention and has been admitted.

Up to press time, there was no official statement from the police on the shooting which occurred at around 12:50 pm…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana

AFC seeking renegotiation of Cummingsburg Accord before elections – sources

By

Khemraj backs regional tariff on refined sugar, blasts local manufacturers for opposing

By

Increase in importation of electric vehicles seen in Guyana

By

Comments

Trending