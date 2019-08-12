Oilfield services company among firms seeking EPA approval

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday published the names of 11 companies that have submitted applications for environmental authorisation, which include firms seeking to establish wharf and bond services and oil field completions sale and services.
The advertisement said that in accordance with Section 11(2) of the Environmental Protection Act, the applications for the projects were screened by the agency to assess the potential environmental impacts and it was determined that they will not significantly affect the environment. However, EPA Head Dr Vincent Adams told Stabroek News that other checks are still being made…..
Comments