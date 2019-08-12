Police pledge support for ‘G’ Division commander whose home was gutted by fire

The administration of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has pledged support and assistance for Acting Commander of ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast and Islands) Superintendent Crystal Robinson, as her family looks to regroup following a fire that gutted the officer’s Stewartville, West Coast Demerara home.

Three vehicles belonging to Robinson were also destroyed in the blaze which started at around 12.30 am on Saturday.

Acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie along with other officers from the force administration visited the gutted site yesterday, a press release from the police said. During the visit, Hoppie said that the force administration will offer support to Robinson and her family in bringing relief…..