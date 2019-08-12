Guyana

President hails Congregationalists at Bicentenary of Mission Chapel Church

Anniversary: Mission Chapel Congregational Church in New Amsterdam yesterday observed its 200th anniversary. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
President David Granger yesterday hailed the role of Congregationalists as he attended the Bicentenary Anniversary celebration of the Mission Chapel Congregational Church, New Amsterdam.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, in his address  Granger told the gathering that the Church occupies an “exalted position of reverence in Guyanese history” noting that it played a vital role in pioneering Christianity and community development at the dawn of Guyanese nationhood.

Guyana, the Head of State said, owes an “immeasurable debt of gratitude” to the Congregational churches for pioneering education in the villages of this country…..

