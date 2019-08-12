Presidential Guard found with head injuries finally discharged from hospital

Weeks after being hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital, Presidential Guard Winston Cooper has been discharged.

A relative on Saturday told Stabroek News that Cooper, 32, was at home recuperating but declined to give any further information as his mother was not present at the time.

On July 1, Cooper was admitted to the hospital after he was found in an unconscious state on Mandela Avenue with injuries to his head. He spent approximately three weeks in the ICU, where he remained unconscious, and was later transferred to the High Dependency Unit before being discharged…..