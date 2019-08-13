APNU and AFC agree to revise Cummingsburg Accord

Governing coalition partners APNU and the AFC have agreed that their ground-breaking Cummingsburg Accord should be revised and this process could be completed within four weeks of the most recent meeting.

A statement yesterday from the Alliance For Change (AFC) said that both sides have nominated teams. The AFC is led by the General Secretary David Patterson and includes National Executive members Dominic Gaskin and Dr. Vincent Adams. The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) team is led by their General Secretary Joseph Harmon.

The AFC statement noted that it held its quarterly National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting on August 10, 2019 at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal…..