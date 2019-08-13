Father of three electrocuted at Coverden farm

A family outing at a farm at Coverden, East Bank Demerara ended in tragedy yesterday with the electrocution of a father of three.

Orlando Anthony Ramnarine, called ‘Lando,’ 34, a carpenter of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after his fishing net came into contact with an exposed live wire.

Police are currently investigating Ramnarine’s death, which occurred around 1.30 pm at El Sol Farm Fresh farm, which is popularly known to persons as the “Cherry Farm.”….