GPF silent on Crime Chief probe

Over six weeks since Deputy Commissioner of Police Lyndon Alves was sent on administrative leave in order to facilitate an investigation of alleged corrupt practices, the Guyana Police Force has remained silent on the status of the investigation.

Contacted yesterday for an update, Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie told Stabroek News that as soon as “everything” is concluded, the media will be informed.

When asked if this means that the investigation is still ongoing, Hoppie said, “as soon as a report is finalised, a publication will be made.”….

