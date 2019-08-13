GPL still awaiting repair kit to fix damaged submarine cable

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is still awaiting a repair kit from a manufacturer to fix its damaged 69kV submarine cable, according to Public Relations Officer Shevion Sears.

Early in July, GPL’s Divisional Director of Projects Ryan Ross had told Stabroek News that the company was waiting on the manufacturer to build and send the repair kit.

However, Sears noted on Friday that the company had not yet received the kit and there was no precise date for its arrival. She, however, added that once it arrives, work will start on repairing the cable…..