Gunraj’s comment on meeting with president disrespectful -PNCR

The People National Congress Reform (PNCR) has condemned as “disrespectful” a comment made by Sase Gunraj, opposition-nominated member of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), in which he called a meeting with President David Granger a waste of time.

“It’s a colossal waste of my time this morning and I think it’s a collective waste of the Commission’s time this morning,” Gunraj, an attorney, said of the meeting last Thursday, while noting that it discussed “nothing that was new.”

He added that the commission was “subjected to… the regular nonsense from the Executive about following the court’s decision…nothing that is new, no new position to be given, no new discussions to on the agenda.”….