Mason charged with murdering taxi driver at Mocha

A mason has been charged with the murder of taxi-driver Owayne Lynch, who was found dead at Mocha Arcadia, on the East Bank of Demerara last week.

Kwayana Fernandes, 48, of 475 Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, was remanded to prison today after he was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown. The charge states that on August 6th, 2019, at Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Lynch.

