Omar Shariff, wife get another adjournment ahead of leading defence in contempt trial

Called upon to lead their defence in October 2018 former Ministry of the Presidency Permanent Secretary Omar Shariff and his wife, Sabeita Hardeo, who are on trial for allegedly failing to comply with a court order, have been granted another adjournment.

The adjournment was granted on Friday after an attorney, who was standing in for defence attorney Sanjeev Datadin, stated that the defence was not prepared since they were informed by the court clerk that the matter was to be called on August 16th and not Friday’s date.

When trial magistrate Fabayo Azore heard this, she consulted with her clerk and checked her court file, which she stated listed Friday as the date for the matter to be heard. This was supported by Special Organised Crime Unit Prosecutor (SOCU) Patrice Henry…..