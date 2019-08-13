Over 100 indigenous youths participate in exchange programme

The Department of Social Cohesion observed Mon-day’s International Youth Day 2019 with the extension of the Inter-village Social Cohesion Exchange Programme.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), young people representing 15 Indigenous communities congregated at Kato Secondary School for the initiation of the first programme of its kind in Region 8, and the third such nationally.

Marisa Albert, one of the young participants from Chenapau said, “I would like return and do new things for my village because …. I would like to encourage others to get involved in some of these things that I would have learnt and improve themselves.”….