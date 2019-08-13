Patterson denies decrease in traffic from Cuba

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has refuted a claimed decrease in the number of Cuban nationals visiting Guyana for business.

In a full-page advertisement that was published in the July 26th edition of the Stabroek News and repeated in following days, it was claimed that within the previous two months businesspersons who have been catering to the needs of the Cuban visitors have seen a decrease.

“It’s been about two months since business has been slow in Guyana. The Cubans who have been flocking [the] Guyanese market are now shopping elsewhere, mostly Suriname,” the advert stated…..